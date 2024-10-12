Minor earthquake hits Armenia

12 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This evening, the southeastern part of Armenia was shaken by an earthquake with magnitude of 2.1. According to Armenian rescuers, underground quakes were felt by residents of two cities, as well as several villages.

An earthquake was recorded today by seismologists in the southeast of Armenia. The message about the natural disaster was published by the Rescue Service (under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia).

Underground tremors occurred at a point located 21 km northwest of Jermuk (Vayots Dzor province). The earthquake occurred at 18:17 local time.

The depth of the source is 10 km. Experts estimate its magnitude of 2.1.