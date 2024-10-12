Head of Dagestan offers assistance to Chechnya after gas station explosion

12 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestan is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Chechnya in connection with the explosion at a gas station that took place in Grozny today. The offer, along with condolences, was voiced by the head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov.

Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov announced the republic's readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the Chechen people. He published this message on his Telegram channel after the explosion at a gas station in Grozny.

Melikov emphasized that what happened today in the capital of Chechnya is a tragedy. On behalf of its residents, the head of the republic expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims of the emergency and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.