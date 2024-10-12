Inflation slowdown to 43% expected in Türkiye

12 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Inflation in Türkiye continues to slow down, and, according to IMF calculations, by the end of the year, may reach 43%. At the beginning of this month, the figure was below 50% for the first time in a long time.

By the end of the year, inflation in Türkiye will drop to 43%, the IMF report informs.

At the beginning of October, annual inflation in Türkiye was below 50% for the first time in over a year. It reached 49.38%.

Experts predict that consumer prices in the country will grow more slowly. Over the next year, inflation should fall to 24%. And by the end of 2026, it will drop to just over 17%.