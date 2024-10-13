Kazakhstan schools to introduce dental care for children

13 Oct. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

An important innovation awaits schools in Kazakhstan in the near future: dental offices will be established there. The Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev announced the project during a visit to schools.

According to him, the initiative will be implemented as part of the health care project, which the ministry is implementing with the support of the Ministry of Health. The offices will be created starting next year. They will be opened in large schools in several stages.

The minister also emphasized the importance of proper nutrition for ensuring the health and, accordingly, the safety of schoolchildren.

Beisembayev noted that every teacher should promote a "healthy lifestyle", an obligatory element of which is high-quality nutrition, without which effective learning is impossible.

The Minister specified that, in particular, it is important to work on instilling a culture of nutrition in children, monitoring compliance with sanitation and hygiene, and popularizing the principles of healthy eating.