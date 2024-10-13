Foreigners to head Azerbaijani youth and junior national football teams

13 Oct. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign specialists will replace domestic coaches who currently head the youth and junior national football teams of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani media report.

According to them, this decision was made by the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan due to the unsatisfactory results of the teams in various tournaments.

The changes are planned to take place at the beginning of 2025.

Let us remind you that last summer, Fernando Santos headed the Azerbaijani national football team. In this position, the Portuguese coach replaced the Italian manager Gianni De Biasi, who left the team in November last year.