Russia strengthens its leading position among countries buying Uzbek textiles

Uzbekistan supplied $3.2 billion worth of textiles to the world market in 2023. From 2016 to 2023, the volume of exports doubled.

The export of cotton fiber and yarn decreased, while the share of finished goods exports, including knitwear, increased.

From 2016 to 2023, textile supplies to the Russian market increased significantly — from 29% to 45%. According to data for last year, among large buyers of Uzbek textiles there are also China (13.7%), Türkiye (10.4%), Kyrgyzstan (7.8%) and Iran (3.2%). Exports to the EU countries are small. In 2023, they amounted to less than $153 million, which is 14% less than the figures for 2022.

The situation in the textile industry of the Republic of Uzbekistan was analyzed by specialists from the Institute of Macroeconomic and Regional Studies (IMRI).