Azerbaijani boxers begin European Championship with victory

13 Oct. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the European Championship among boxers under 23, participants from Azerbaijan won two victories on the first day of the competition.

The Championship opened in Sofia yesterday. 327 boxers from 35 countries are participating there. Azerbaijan is represented by 13 athletes. On the very first day, members of the national team managed to win two victories.

Ruslan Gadirov defeated Greek boxer Georgios Georgantsas with a score of 5:0. In the 1/8 finals, Gadirov will fight with Serbian Stefan Samovic.

Ilgar Salakhov won his fight with Goran Miocic from Croatia with a score of 5:0. In the 1/8 finals, he will face an opponent from Israel, Safi Abo Shabaan.

The fights of Gadirov and Salakhov will take place on October 13.