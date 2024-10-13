Buses launched between Baku and Lachin

13 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency has introduced a bus service between Baku and Lachin.

The first regular bus departed today, October 13. It left the Azerbaijani capital at 08:00 and will arrive in Lachin at 16:00. On the way, it makes a stop in the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district.

Buses depart from the Baku International Bus Terminal. A full one-way ticket costs 16.2 manat, while a ticket to Aghali costs 13.9 manat. Tickets can only be purchased online on the biletim.az website. The bus operates daily.

This bus route has been launched as part of the "Great Return" program.