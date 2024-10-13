Media: USA to protect Israel from Iranian attacks with THAAD system

13 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Channel 12 of Israeli television, the US plans to deliver THAAD missile defense systems to Israel to ensure the country readiness to defend itself against an Iranian attack.

"As part of Israel's preparation for an Iranian attack, the US will send missile defense batteries to Israel to intercept ballistic missiles",

the TV channel's news service said.

The THAAD installations in Israel will be operated by the US military. The missile defense system will be able to intercept missiles that the Islamic Republic may use against Israel.

The TV channel did not disclose the source of the information regarding the THAAD deliveries to Israel or the numbers of systems provided.