Lightning strike suspends work of Turkish airport

13 Oct. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lightning struck Rize Artvin airport in Türkiye, when the doors of the plane departing to Istanbul were closing, the country's online civil aviation platform HavaSosyalMedya reports.

"Before the departure of a flight from Rize-Artvin to Istanbul, lightning struck the airport when the plane's door was supposed to close and the departure process began... During this time, operations were temporarily suspended due to ongoing lightning strikes in the area of ​​the airport's apron. After a 24-minute delay, operations were resumed",

the message says.

An operational employee of the aircraft preparing for departure was injured by a lightning strike. He lost consciousness and was taken to hospital by doctors. The victim's condition is assessed as normal.