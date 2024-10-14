Iran declares readiness for war with Israel

14 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is fully ready for a "war situation" with Israel while working for establishing peace in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Araghchi made the remarks during a joint presser with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek an escalation of tension, conflict and war, although it is ready for any situation. We are ready for war as we are ready for peace and this is the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war but we do not want war,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran doesn't want war and will make efforts for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon.