U.S. to send THAAD anti-missile system to Israel

14 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States said it will send U.S. troops to Israel along with an advanced U.S. anti-missile system to bolster the country's air defenses following missile attacks by Iran.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the move was meant "to defend Israel."

“The THAAD Battery will augment Israel’s integrated air defense system. This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Pentagon said.

Earlier, the U.S. military already deployed the system to the Middle East in 2023 and in 2019 as part of a training event.