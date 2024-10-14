Gas is becoming Azerbaijan's new oil

14 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan increased gas production from January through September 2024, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to him, this figure amounted to 37.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) versus 36.1 bcm in the first nine months of 2023.

Of the volume of gas produced over nine months of this year in Azerbaijan, 18.4 bcm were exported, compared to about 17.8 bcm from January through September of last year.

Gas production in Azerbaijan reached 48.5 bcm in 2023 - an increase of 3.8% by 2022. According to forecasts, it will exceed 49 bcm in 2024.

At the same time, Azerbaijan produced 21.6 million tons of oil and condensate from January through September 2024, out of this volume, 17.9 million tons were exported. During the same period in 2023, production reached 22.7 million tons, with 19 million tons exported.

Azerbaijan produced approximately 30 million tons of liquid hydrocarbons in 2023.