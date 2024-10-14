Zurabishvili to name own government of Georgia

14 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Presidential Administration said President Salome Zurabichvili would name technical Government - her initiative involving administrative Government to fulfil the Georgian Charter proposed by her and continue the country’s European integration - before the October 26 parliamentary elections.

Zurabichvili said she would present the plan prior to the elections in order to “keep the public informed who will be in charge” and “lead Georgia on the path to the Charter” she introduced on May 26.

"I intend to present a technical Government, to create an administrative Government at this transitional phase, which will be solely responsible to execute what is written in the Charter from the executive side, and lead us to where we need to get - to the door of Europe", Zurabichvili said.

The President noted the four parties not having mutual trust yet and are signatories of the document should confirm their “loyalty and consent” to the Charter to ensure “the public knows who they are voting for” in the elections.