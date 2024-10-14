Azerbaijani judo team claims 4 medals at Grand Slam

14 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani judo team won a total of four medals during the Grand Prix tournament held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) claimed gold, Uşangi Kokauri (+100 kg) secured silver, while Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Acelya Toprak (57 kg) both earned bronze medals. With this result, the country finished in 5th place in the medal standings.

The Netherlands topped the table with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals, while France placed second with 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. Germany and the UAE shared the third and fourth positions with 2 gold medals each.