Uzbekistan joins Space Treaty

14 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a law that officially marks the country's accession to the international treaty governing the exploration and use of outer space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies.

The law aligns Uzbekistan with global space exploration standards.

By joining this treaty, Uzbekistan aims to strengthen cooperative relations with developed nations, accelerate the transfer of space-related technologies, and ensure that its space activities are conducted in accordance with international law and its national interests.

Becoming part of international organizations and drafting documents based on international agreements are essential steps in achieving these goals.

The treaty, which came into effect in 1967, has been signed by 114 countries as of 2024. Its ratification by Uzbekistan opens up new opportunities for the country to participate in space exploration and use.

Uzbekistan will now have free access to all areas of outer space, including celestial bodies, and the ability to engage in international space projects, benefiting from resource and knowledge exchanges.