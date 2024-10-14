EU imposes 'missile' sanctions against Iran

14 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is imposing new sanctions on Iran for alleged supplies of ballistic missiles to Russia, according to EU diplomats.

The restrictions will apply to companies, organizations and individuals involved in the production and supplies of these weapons.

Companies will be barred from doing business with sanctioned companies and individuals. Apart from that, their assets in the EU will be frozen and individuals will be banned from entering the EU.

This decision was announced after a meeting of top EU diplomats in Luxembourg. Concrete names will be made public in the Official Journal.

Companies will be barred from doing business with sanctioned companies and individuals. Apart from that, their assets in the EU will be frozen and individuals will be banned from entering the EU.