14 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army's press service reported that some 10 rockets were fired at the Haifa area from Lebanon on Monday morning.

The military says most of them were intercepted and some fell in open areas.

The IDF said that warning sirens that sounded in Haifa were triggered by a single rocket fired from Lebanon that fell in an open area. According to medics, there are no reports of injuries.