Civilian blown up by mine in Azerbaijan

14 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A civilian has been blown up by a mine in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan.

The incident occurred in the district's Gushchu Ayrim village.

Ilkin Sariyev, born in 2001, received injuries of varying severity as a result of the accident and was hospitalized, Trend reports

The incident occurred while grazing livestock.

Almost 3,000 hectares of land were swept clean of mines and unexploded ordnance during the first week of October. A total of 159 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 415 unexploded ordnances, were found and defused back then.