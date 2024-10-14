Pezeshkian refers to Azerbaijan as Iran's brotherly country

14 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev held talks in Tehran today.

Pezeshkian stressed that Azerbaijan and its people are brothers to Iran and the Iranian people.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“We believe that we can ensure security and address our problems through cooperation. This is the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s administration, which we have always emphasized,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian President called for plans to ease trade interaction among the Islamic countries.