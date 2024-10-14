Pashinyan and Tokayev discuss bilateral cooperation

14 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Armenian Prime Minister, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Kazakhstan on Monday, October 14.

The central topics of the conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Armenian Prime Minister highly appreciated the new dynamics in bilateral relations and the results of Tokayev's visit to the South Caucasus republic, which took place this spring.

The leaders also discussed the visit of the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan to Kazakhstan, which begins on Monday.