14 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke about the development of the country's foreign trade at the Made in Russia forum.

The Prime Minister emphasized that domestic foreign trade is developing dynamically despite unprecedented challenges.

He also noted that, according to the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Russia's GDP has increased by 4.2% since the beginning of this year.

Mishustin said that Russia is actively promoting the expansion of relations between Russian businesses and friendly countries. According to him, exports to these countries have increased by a third.