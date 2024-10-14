Sri Lanka wants to join BRICS

14 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sri Lanka plans to submit an official application for BRICS membership and to join the organization’s New Development Bank at the Kazan summit, the country’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said .

"Sri Lanka has decided to apply for membership in BRICS and the New Development Bank. I have already sent letters to my colleagues in the BRICS member states asking for support",

Vijitha Herath said.

He stressed that neither the new president of Sri Lanka nor he himself would be able to participate in the event, as they would hold parliamentary elections. The island state will be represented in Kazan by the Deputy Foreign Minister.

It should be noted that the capital of Tatarstan will host the BRICS summit on October 22-24.