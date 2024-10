14 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flydubai plans to make flights from Dubai to Sochi available to passengers throughout the year.

The airline explained this decision by the high demand recorded this summer. Thus, about 4 thousand tourists used the airline’s services on the flight from Dubai to the Russian resort in two months.

It is noted that flydubai has been operating flights on the Dubai-Sochi route since mid-June this year. Currently, these flights are also served by four more Russian carriers, Interfax reports.