Uzbekistan to introduce free SIM cards for tourists

14 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following the example of many tourist countries, Uzbekistan plans to introduce the practice of distributing SIM cards to foreign visitors.

A decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic states that mobile operators will provide foreigners with SIM cards with a validity period of one month. The plans include launching this service in test mode. SIM cards can be obtained upon arrival at airports, at railway stations, at border crossings.

Currently, tourists can buy a SIM card in Uzbekistan at the airport immediately after passport control. However, foreigners do not have local currency immediately upon arrival in the republic. SIM cards can be also obtained in the city, but in this case one should have temporary registration. Hotels can also assist with the registration of a SIM card during one's stay.