Iran-US talks suspended due to Middle East escalation

14 Oct. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran-US contacts with the participation of Omani representatives are currently not taking place, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

The minister recalled that this refers to the so-called "Muscat process". Within the framework of this format, Tehran and Washington engaged in indirect contact with the participation of Oman.

The diplomat also named the reason for the cessation of work in this direction.

"This process is currently suspended due to the special situation in the region",

Araghchi said.

According to him, the Iranian authorities do not see the "basis" for such a dialogue. Araghchi specified that the situation could progress once the current crisis in the Middle East ends. The minister added that Tehran would decide whether to resume the Muscat process and how exactly to do it only under these circumstances.