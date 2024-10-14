Coach of Armenian national football team dismissed

14 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head coach of the Armenian national football team has left his post. This was reported on the website of the Football Federation of the Republic.

This decision was made due to the unsatisfactory results of the team, which lost to North Macedonia in the League of Nations the day before at home (0:2). At the end of last week, the match of Alexander Petrakov's team with the Faroe Islands ended up in a draw (2:2).

Let us remind you that the 67-year-old coach has been in charge of the Armenian national team since mid-January last year.