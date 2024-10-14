Macron and Pezeshkian discuss possible ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

14 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of France and Iran held telephone talks the day before. The corresponding information was confirmed by the Elysee Palace on October 14.

The central topic of the conversation between Emmanuel Macron and Masoud Pezeshkian was the latest events in the Middle East.

"Macron stressed Iran's responsibility for maintaining a general de-escalation and called to use its influence on destabilizing actors who enjoy its support",

the press service of the Elysee Palace said.

In turn, the Iranian president's administration said that the parties discussed how to ensure a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah movement.

In particular, it was emphasized that the Iranian president asked his counterpart to work together with other European countries, to force Israel to stop its actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.