Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Armenia's position on minefield maps

15 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to Armenia's continuing landmine terror against Azerbaijan.

"Armenia persists in its refusal to furnish accurate landmine maps, contradicting the nation's purported commitment to the peace and normalization process. The international community must not turn a blind eye to Armenia's continuing landmine terror against Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Yesterday, a civilian has been blown up by a mine in the Gazakh district and was hospitalized.

Since 2020, land mines in Azerbaijan injured more than 300 civilians and killed 70.