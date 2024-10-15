Life in Yerevan becoming increasingly expensive

15 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cost of living in Baku is 28.7% lower than in Yerevan, excluding rental costs, according to the study by the world's largest database on quality of life “Numbeo”.

It was reported that the cost of living, including rental costs, in Baku is 34.4% lower than in Yerevan.

Rental prices in Baku are 50.1% lower than in Yerevan.

Prices in restaurants in Baku are 26.0% lower than in Yerevan.

Food prices in Baku are 20.0% lower than in Yerevan.

Purchasing power in Baku is 36.7% higher than in Yerevan.

It would take about $2,543 (about 4,324 manat) in Baku to maintain the same standard of living that can be achieved with $3,875 (about 1,500,000 drams) in Yerevan (assuming rented housing in both cities), News.am reported