Azerbaijan and Georgia defeated in UEFA Nations League

15 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian national football team on Monday lost to Albania in their fourth match of the UEFA Nations League in Tbilisi, while the Azerbaijani national team lost to Slovakia in Baku.

The Georgian team, lost the game 0:1 through a Kristjan Asllani goal in the 48th minute of the game.

The match result saw Georgia slip from leading Group B1 down to second with six points.



The Georgian squad will next face Ukraine at the Adjarabet Arena Stadium in Batumi on November 16, followed by the closing match of the pool against Czechia in Olomouc on November 19.