Azerbaijan completes preparations for COP29 - Ilham Aliyev

15 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The preparations for COP29 are in the final stages, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Azerbaijan, Julien de Fraipont.

Noting that there was less than a year to prepare for this event, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the pre-COP event demonstrated the successful implementation of these efforts.

“Azerbaijan is determined to play the role of a bridge between different regions of the world and during its chairmanship of the COP next year," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to the head of state, the transition to green energy is an important issue on our broad agenda. Considering that part of the planned projects has already been implemented, the share of renewables in the energy sector will significantly increase in the coming years, and we are ready to cooperate with Belgian companies on this track,” the head of state said.