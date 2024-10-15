Caspian Construction Week kicks off in Baku

15 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Caspian Construction Week has officially kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Baku today.

A series of key events are set to take place during this week:

the 4th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh Exhibition (Rebuild Karabakh 2024),

the 29th Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition "BakuBuild,"

the 16th International Exhibition for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Sanitary, and Swimming Pools "Aquatherm Baku,"

the 12th Caspian International Road Infrastructure and Public Transport Exhibition "Road&Traffic".

The Expo Center will host Caspian Construction Week from October 15 through 17. The opening ceremony is expected to feature the participation of Azerbaijani officials.

Russia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov visited the exhibits presented at Caspian Construction Week in Baku.