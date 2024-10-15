Islamabad hosting SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting

15 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Islamabad will host the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government.

Chaired by Pakistan, the meeting will primarily focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation among member states.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO. Foreign ministers and officials from Turkmenistan, attending as special guests, will also be part of the meeting, while Mongolia’s Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai will attend as an observer.

The SCO, established in 2001 in Shanghai, aims to enhance cooperation in areas like trade, economy, science, technology, and regional security among its member states. Member countries include India, Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia, with other dialogue partners such as Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE.