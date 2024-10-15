IRGC commander Esmaeil Qaani attends ceremony in Tehran

15 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Esmaeil Qaani was seen attending aceremony in the Iranian capital on October 15, dismissing media reports that an Israeli attack had brought him down in Beirut.

Qaani participated in the ceremony held in the morning at Mehrabad International Airport, IRNA reported.

The ceremony was for the arrival of the body of senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

Nilforoushan's body was transferred to Tehran for a funeral ceremony, following which he would be taken to his hometown Isfahan to be laid to rest.