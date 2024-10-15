Britain freezes dialogue with Georgia

15 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The British authorities have decided to freeze the UK-Georgia Wardrop Strategic Dialogue and cancel talks between the defense chiefs due to the activities of the Georgian authorities, UK Ambassador Gareth Ward said.

"For these reasons, for the first time in ten years, we, the British side, have decided to freeze the annual high-level Wardrop Dialogue between ministers. This is the first time since the dialogue format was established. We also canceled planned high-level talks between the defense chiefs and put a new cyber security program on hold," Gareth Ward said.

Earlier, the European Parliament passed the resolution that included demands for sanctioning founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili, imposing sanctions against Russia and a recall of the law on “family values and protection of minors”, adopted in September by the country’s Parliament.