Rosatom comments on small NPP construction project in Uzbekistan

15 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The contract on construction of a small nuclear power plant (NPP) in Uzbekistan has been signed, with the project being actively implemented now, first deputy general director at the Rosatom state corporation Andrey Petrov said.

"The contract has already been signed. We are at the stage of its implementation, with active pre-design and project kick-off underway. We are virtually at the beginning of commencement works at the site already," Andrey Petrov said.

In September 2018, Uzbekistan and Russia signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of a nuclear power plant with two power units on the territory of Uzbekistan. A contract for the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant with a capacity of 330 MW was signed in Tashkent in May.