Leyla Aliyeva discusses ICESCO-Heydar Aliyev Foundation cooperation

15 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the headquarters of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) in Rabat, Morocco.

During the meeting with ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik on October 14, they discussed the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, including joint projects with the foundation.

The key topics included collaboration between the Foundation and ICESCO in the framework of COP29, which will take place in Azerbaijan this November, as well as the organization's pavilion representation at COP29, Trend reports.

The meeting also provided information about environmental projects implemented by the International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union, founded and led by Leyla Aliyeva. They examined further cooperation between ICESCO and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in environmental protection.

Subsequently, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO for a project supporting educational and social initiatives for displaced girls and orphanages in Burkina Faso. The document was signed by Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik. The project aims to provide female students with necessary resources, mentorship, and a safe, supportive environment.

This includes addressing issues such as access to quality education, life skills training, emotional support, and facilitating personal development and resilience. The project also plans to organize workshops, create computer classrooms, and establish libraries in schools. It will run until October 2025 and will cover several cities in Burkina Faso.

Following that, the delegation visited the Museum of the Biography of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization, established at the ICESCO headquarters in Rabat. Leyla Aliyeva made a note in the museum's memorial book.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991, an authoritative international cultural and humanitarian organization representing over 50 Muslim states. Relations have further expanded since 2006, when the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva was honored with the title of ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

There is also close cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, led by Mehriban Aliyeva, and ICESCO. Given their priorities in education, culture, and health development, the activities and projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation align closely with ICESCO's core missions, allowing both organizations to strengthen their ties in various fields.

The memorandum of cooperation signed in May this year in Shusha, chosen as the cultural capital of the Islamic world for 2024, outlines the exchange of experiences between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and ICESCO in culture, science, education, and new technology development, as well as the implementation of joint projects, marking another step towards expanding their collaboration.