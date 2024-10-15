Baku and Tehran agree on Zangezur railway corridor

15 Oct. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a railway line connecting Azerbaijan’s East Zangazur and Nakhchivan regions through Iran has been discussed, chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov said on X.

According to Rustamov, within the framework of an official visit to Iran, he met with head of Iran's railway administration Jabbar Ali Zakeri Sardroudi.

"Our discussions focused on the construction of a railway line that will provide direct land connection between the East Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran, and strengthening cooperation on the North-South corridor," Rustamov said.

The chairman of Azerbaijan Railways noted that they brought to attention the steps taken by ADY regarding the development of both routes and future plans.