Tokayev confirms readiness to host Baku-Yerevan meeting in Almaty

Kazakhstan is ready to continue providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Astana, according to Akorda.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the readiness of the Kazakh side to continue to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the conclusion of a peace treaty,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan - met in Almaty in May 2024.

