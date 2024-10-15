Tokayev confirms readiness to host Baku-Yerevan meeting in Almaty

15 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is ready to continue providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Astana, according to Akorda.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the readiness of the Kazakh side to continue to provide the Almaty platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the conclusion of a peace treaty,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan - met in Almaty in May 2024.