New residential buildings to be constructed in Shusha

15 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Executive Director of the Shusha State Reserve Administration, Tural Novruzov, reported on the restoration work in the Azerbaijani city.

According to him, all restoration and construction work is being carried out in accordance with the "Great Return" program.

Novruzov also emphasized that the process of returning citizens to their native places would continue, as well as the construction of new residential buildings in the city.

In addition to this, the Executive Director said that work on the restoration of monuments was underway in Shusha.