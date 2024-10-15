Residents to begin returning to Aghdam by early 2025

15 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The approximate start date of the resettlement of residents to Aghdam has been announced - this process will begin by early next year. This information was announced by Sabuhi Abdullayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand.

According to him, the ongoing construction work in the villages of Khidirli, Saryjali and Kengerli will be completed by the end of 2024.

Earlier, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, said that the first stage of the resettlement of residents to Aghdam would start next year. According to him, the projects within the framework of the Great Return to Aghdam are expected to be completed by the end of this year.