Foreigners attacked their compatriots near Yerevan

15 Oct. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the village of Kasakh near Yerevan, five foreigners who were hired committed an armed robbery against their compatriots, the police press service writes.

As stated by the department, the incident occurred on the night of October 5, but it became known only now. Two young people were injured. They also lost money, a phone, and chains.

It is noted that all the attackers have been detained. Firstly, a 32-year-old man was caught, and then all the others. According to the police, the investigation is ongoing.