Mesut Özil plays football with children in Baku

15 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Real Madrid and German national team player of Turkish origin, Mesut Özil, visited Baku.

The star footballer met with young Karabakh players and played football with them. In one of the game episodes, Özil even made his signature long through ball. After the match, the former German national team player shared his plans for the development of football in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"My goal is to support young people and to develop talented football players in Azerbaijan and Türkiye who will be able to play in top European clubs, like Arda Güler",

Mesut Özil said.

Özil also spoke about his plans to work with young football talents in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, developing an independent sports project, azerisport reports.