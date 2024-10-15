Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia and Türkiye discuss economic issues

15 Oct. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia Sergey Vershinin and Alexander Grushko held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye Mehmet Kemal Bozay.

The parties touched upon issues of economic and energy cooperation and also discussed the issue of future summit meetings.

The representatives of the Foreign Ministry did not leave aside the sphere of world politics. In particular, the joint work of the two countries at UN venues was discussed. Other discussed issues included the situation in the Middle East in the context of increasing military tensions, as well as maintaining global food security, TASS reports.