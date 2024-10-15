USA threatens to stop arms supplies to Israel

15 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Military aid from the US to Israel may be stopped if the situation with the civilian population in the Gaza Strip remains dire. The US authorities have called on Israel to resolve the crisis within a month. Secretary of State Blinken informed his Israeli partners about this.

The US is demanding that Israel be proactive on the issue of humanitarian aid, the flow of which, according to American analysts, has significantly decreased recently.

It should be noted that the US plans to deploy the THAAD system in Israel, which should help the Israeli military counter Iranian missiles. In particular, the system can protect against a possible ballistic missile strike, RIA Novosti reports.