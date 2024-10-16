Rosatom's 2024 revenue to break last year's record

16 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The enterprises of Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation could boost consolidated revenue to at least 3 trillion rubles this year, the company said in materials for a meeting between company CEO Alexei Likhachev with President Vladimir Putin.

The figure exceeded 2.6 trillion rubles in 2023.

"Revenue growth is provided primarily from new directions and foreign activities," the statement reads.

Earlier, Likhachev said that Rosatom hopes to receive revenue totaling $18 billion this year from foreign projects. Meantime, revenue exceeded $16 billion last year.

According to the report, this is an indicator of $16.2 billion, which is "more than half of the total annual revenue of the corporation."