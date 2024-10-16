Russia interested in electricity imports from Azerbaijan and Georgia in emergency conditions

16 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia requested Azerbaijan and Georgia in respect of the possibility to import electric power from these countries in emergency conditions, Inter RAO Executive Board Member Alexandra Panina said.

"Yes, we have asked two countries: Azerbaijan, and asked Georgia about the supply possibility. We are considering the import opportunity and we asked about capabilities of two neighboring power systems, for supplies in emergency conditions," Alexandra Panina said.

According to her, they explore opportunities for importing 600 MW of electricity during critical operational scenarios

"If emergencies are in place, then we, at the request of the System Operator, would ask the two power systems, the ones of Georgia and Azerbaijan, with the request to keep for us and be ready to supply 300 MW from each for us," Alexandra Panina said.

She added that the company has not yet received answers from the countries.