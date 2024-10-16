Hungarian envoy summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

16 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Foreign Ministry has summoned Hungary's ambassador to Iran Gyula Petho to protest against new EU sanctions on Tehran.

The Hungarian envoy was summoned by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to a statement released by the Iranian foreign ministry.

During the meeting, the Iranian official strongly protested the EU's decision to impose sanctions on seven Iranian individuals and seven entities, noting that resorting to "illegal and coercive methods," such as sanctions, against Iran was in no way acceptable and would lead nowhere.