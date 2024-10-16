U.S. never tied Baku-Yerevan peace agreement to COP29 - State Department

16 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has never tied the possible peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia to COP29, the U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

“We never tied the agreement to COP. We wanted to see a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan months ago, and have been pushing for a peace agreement, and ultimately hope to get one over the line. But that's up to the two parties, not the United States,” Matthew Miller said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a trilateral meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York in late September.